Kona-Kohala Chamber to Host AfterHours Event

The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce (KKCC) will hold its AfterHours event at Lex Brodie’s Tires, Fast Lube & Car Wash this month.

The mixer with local West Hawai‘i businesses is set for Wednesday, March 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m located at 75-5570 Kuakini Hwy in Kailua-Kona.

Open to Chamber members and the public, AfterHours is a monthly networking opportunity that is designed to expand business reach and build professional relationships in the community.

The entry fee is $15 for KKCC members, $30 for general admission or $15 for first-time attendees. Register at kona-kohala.com. For more information contact KKCC at 808-329-1758 or [email protected].

The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit membership organization with nearly 500 member businesses representing a variety of industries located on the West Side of the island of Hawaiʻi. The organization exists to provide leadership and advocacy for a successful business environment in West Hawaiʻi.

Find more information at www.kona-kohala.com or call 808-329-1758.