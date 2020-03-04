Ige Taps Glenn as Hawai‘i Chief Energy Officer

Scott J. Glenn will serve as Hawai‘i’s first chief energy officer, according to an announcement from the state Senate Tuesday.

Glenn, who was appointed to the position by Gov. David Ige last fall, was confirmed by the Senate last Thursday. He will lead the Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO) in its mission to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy and clean transportation to help achieve a resilient, clean energy, decarbonized economy, the release continued.

The chief energy officer position was created by the Legislature in 2019 as part of Act 122, which expanded the HSEO’s responsibilities and gave the office more autonomy to carry out its mission. The legislation provides statutory authority for the CEO to lead the HSEO and guide the state to reach its clean energy and decarbonization goals.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as Hawai‘i’s first chief energy officer as we move ahead toward our 2045 goals for clean energy and a clean economy,” Glenn said. “I am grateful to Gov. Ige for his support in nominating me to this important position and to the Senate for its vote of confidence. I look forward to engaging with all our community and industry stakeholders as we work together to build a clean and equitable energy future.”

Gov. Ige appointed Glenn acting CEO on Oct. 16, 2019. His term runs through Dec. 5, 2022. Glenn’s nomination was supported by Sen. Glenn Wakai, Chair of the Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism. The Committee received testimony from 51 individuals, organizations, businesses and government agencies in support of Glenn’s nomination.

“Scott’s extensive experience in the private and public sector, as well as his dedication to helping the state reach its clean energy and decarbonization goals, make him a great fit for this job,” Ige said. “His command of energy, environmental and climate policy will prove invaluable as Hawai‘i transitions to a clean energy future.”

Before being named CEO, Glenn served as director of the Office of Environmental Quality Control, where he led the modernization of the state environmental review process by developing new administrative rules and updating best practices.

In addition, Scott co-chairs the Sustainable Hawaii Initiative and is the liaison to the US Climate Alliance — a coalition of US governors committed to the Paris Agreement.

In these roles, he works with state, county and federal agencies, as well as communities across the state and stakeholders nationally and internationally, to coordinate state policy development on energy, climate change and key sustainability initiatives.