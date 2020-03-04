Democratic Party Delegate Elections Set

Democratic Party Delegate Elections SetMarch 4, 2020, 12:28 PM HST (Updated March 4, 2020, 12:28 PM)
It’s election season, and that entails more than just selecting candidates for office.
Democratic Party of Hawai‘i Precinct, District, County and State Conventions Delegate Elections will take place at locations across the State of Hawai‘i Wednesday night, March 4, 2020. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meetings begin at 7 p.m.
“We are into the exciting part of the election season, and these meetings are a great opportunity to meet fellow Democrats in your neighborhood and participate in the upcoming conventions,” said Interim Chair Kate Stanley.
At these meetings, party members will elect Precinct and District Officers as well as delegates to the County and State conventions. This is also the first step for party members interested in running to be a delegate for Hawai‘i to the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee July 13 to July 16, 2020.
To be able to vote and/or run for any of the above elections, individuals must be registered voters with the State of Hawai‘i, members of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i and be 18-years-old by the General Election on Nov. 3, 2020.
It will be possible to register in person at the meetings on March 4, or in advance by following these instructions:
- Step 1: Register to vote with the State of Hawai‘i: https://olvr.hawaii.gov
- Step 2: Enroll as a member of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i: https://hawaiidemocrats.org
These are the positions that will be elected on March 4:
- Precinct Officer positions — Precinct President, 1st Vice President, Precinct Secretary, Precinct Treasurer and District Council Representative (District Councilperson). Find out about their responsibilities online.
- District Officer positions — District Chair, 1st District Vice Chair, District Secretary and District Treasurer. Find out about their responsibilities online.
- State Positions — Party Chair, National Committeeperson, or State Central Committee member (elected by delegates at the State Convention) or other Party Officers (elected by the newly elected State Central Committee from their membership). Find out their responsibilities online.
Hawai‘i County meeting locations
- District 1 Precincts 1 & 2: NHERC Kalopa Room; 45-539 Plumeria St, Honoka‘a
- District 1 Precincts 3, 4, & 5: Laupahoehoe Library; 35-2065 Old Māmalahoa Hwy, Laupahoehoe
- District 1 Precincts 6, 7, 8, & 9: Hilo High; 556 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo
- District 2; Hilo High: 556 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo
- District 3 Precincts 1, 2, 3, & 4: Neighborhood Place of Puna; 16-105 Opukahaia St, Kea‘au
- District 3 Precincts 5, 6, & 7: Volcano School of Arts and Science; 19-4024 Haunani Road, Volcano
- District 4: Pāhoa Community Center; 15-2910 Kuuhome St, Pāhoa
- District 5: New Thought Center of Hawai‘i; 81-6587 Māmalahoa Hwy, Kealakekua
- District 6: West Hawai‘i Civic Center; 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Kailua-Kona
- District 7 Precincts 1 & 2: Waikoloa Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria; 68-1730 Ho‘oko St, Waikoloa Village
- District 7 Precinct 3: Kohala School; 54–3611 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapa‘au
- District 7 Precincts 4 & 5: Waimea School Cafeteria; 67-1229 Mamalahoa Highway, Kamuela