South Kona Community Health Fair Set for Mid-March

The Lions Club of Kona will present the 6th Annual South Kona Community Health Fair in March.

Located at the Konawaena Elementary School Cafeteria, the Fair is set for Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free for anyone in the community to attend.

Billed as the largest annual Big Island gathering of partners, information on health, legal and wellness services will be available to people of all ages. Free screening services include blood pressure testing, keiki and adult dental exams, diabetes screening, hearing exams and vision exams.

Family, senior and child services include information on home ownership, medicare counseling, legal information, safety services and solutions, and senior care as well as child care.

More than 50 private, nonprofit and government organizations will be in attendance.