Police Arrest Kamuela Man for Credit Card Theft

By Big Island Now
March 3, 2020, 2:59 PM HST (Updated March 3, 2020, 3:41 PM)
×

Police have arrested a man in connection with a credit card theft that occurred at a resort in the Waikoloa area.

On Feb. 29, 2020, at 9:43 p.m., South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a resort located on North Kaniku Drive in Waikoloa where a female victim reported her purse and its contents were stolen while she was attending a function on the resort grounds.

SPONSORED VIDEO

As officers continued the investigation, it was determined that the victim’s credit cards were fraudulently used at a business establishment in Kona, after which a male suspect was identified.

On March 3, at 7:50 a.m., 34-year-old Conrad Oandasan, of Kamuela, was arrested and charged for the theft in the third degree, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of unauthorized possession of personal confidential information and two counts of theft of credit card. His total bail was set at $9,500.

He remains in police custody at the Kealakehe Police Station pending his initial court appearance at Kona District Court on Wednesday morning, March 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
View Comments