Police Arrest Kamuela Man for Credit Card Theft

Police have arrested a man in connection with a credit card theft that occurred at a resort in the Waikoloa area.

On Feb. 29, 2020, at 9:43 p.m., South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a resort located on North Kaniku Drive in Waikoloa where a female victim reported her purse and its contents were stolen while she was attending a function on the resort grounds.

SPONSORED VIDEO

As officers continued the investigation, it was determined that the victim’s credit cards were fraudulently used at a business establishment in Kona, after which a male suspect was identified.

On March 3, at 7:50 a.m., 34-year-old Conrad Oandasan, of Kamuela, was arrested and charged for the theft in the third degree, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of unauthorized possession of personal confidential information and two counts of theft of credit card. His total bail was set at $9,500.

He remains in police custody at the Kealakehe Police Station pending his initial court appearance at Kona District Court on Wednesday morning, March 4.