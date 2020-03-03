Flooding Found on Hilo, Puna Streets

Flooding and ponding has been reported in several locations in East Hawai‘i this morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna and Ka‘ū Districts. Localized flooding may occur.

Flooding and ponding has already been reported at Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street; Railroad Avenue and Lanikalua Street; and E. Kawailani and Kamali‘i Street. Authorities advise staying away from streams, drainage, ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

A resident on social media advised of flooding in Hawaiian Paradise Park on 27th Avenue, between Kaloli and Shower Drives.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Treat flashing traffic lights as a 4-way stop. Rainfall and runoff may cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking.

Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.