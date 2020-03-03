Flood Advisory in Effect for Big Island

Tuesday, March 3: National Weather Service Honolulu

A flood advisory is in effect for Hawai‘i Island until 4:30 a.m. HST.

At 1:10 a.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the East side of the Big Island from Laupahoehoe to Hilo to Volcano. Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour. Expect elevated water levels in local streams and water ponding on roadways.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Orchidland Estates, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pāhoa, Honomu and Mountain View.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.