Flood Advisory Extended for Big Island

Tuesday, March 3, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

A flood advisory issued for Hawai‘i Island has been extended until Tuesday at 1 p.m. HST for several portions fo the Big Island.

At 9:47 a.m., radar indicated moderate to heavy rain was falling over portions of the Hilo, Puna and Ka‘ū districts of the Big Island. The rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Pahala, Orchidland Estates, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pāhoa and Honomu.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to

flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

NWS Update

A high surf advisory for east-facing shores of the Big Island has also been extended and is now in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday HST.

Surf is expected to be eight to 12 feet Tuesday, lowering to six to 10 feet Tuesday evening, then subsiding to five to eight feet Wednesday.

Impacts are considered to be moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.