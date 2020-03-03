Fatal Crashes, DUI Arrests on the Rise

A fatal crash over the weekend has raised the number of fatalities to six this year.

On Feb. 28, a three-car crash on Waikoloa Road resulted in the death of 48-year-old Wayne Lopaka Keikekanehaenalu Awai. To date, there have been six fatal crashes resulting in six fatalities. During the same time period in 2019, there were two crashes resulting in two fatalities, resulting in a 200% increase.

There has also been an increase in DUI arrests.

During the week of February 24 through March 1, Hawaiʻi Police Department arrested 29 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 198 DUI arrests compared with 195 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.5%.

There have been 168 major accidents so far this year compared with 163 during the same period last year, an increase of 3.1%.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.