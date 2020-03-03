Big Island Patient Negative for Coronavirus, DOH Says

Big Island Patient Negative for Coronavirus, DOH SaysMarch 3, 2020, 9:56 AM HST (Updated March 3, 2020, 10:12 AM)
The state Department of Health said a person on Hawai‘i Island under investigation for possible COVID-19 exposure does not have the virus.
DOH administered testing with recently arrived COVID-19 test kits after symptoms warranted closer examination. According to a report relayed by Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Tuesday morning, lab results for the unnamed patient came back negative. No other information was provided about the patient.
This means there remain zero confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state as of March 3, 2020.
DOH also has yet to issue any health advisories for the state. However, national travel policies are as follows:
- The Department of State “Do Not Travel” advisories for China and Iran remain in effect.
- “Reconsider Travel” advisories have been issued for Italy, Mongolia, and South Korea.
- “Exercise Increased Caution Travel” advisories continue for Hong Kong, Japan and Macau.
- In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend you not travel to China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.
- For your information, as the coronavirus conditions change rapidly, you should verify Department of State and CDC travel and health advisories for where you are going before finalizing your travel plans.