Big Island Patient Negative for Coronavirus, DOH Says

The state Department of Health said a person on Hawai‘i Island under investigation for possible COVID-19 exposure does not have the virus.

DOH administered testing with recently arrived COVID-19 test kits after symptoms warranted closer examination. According to a report relayed by Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Tuesday morning, lab results for the unnamed patient came back negative. No other information was provided about the patient.

This means there remain zero confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state as of March 3, 2020.

DOH also has yet to issue any health advisories for the state. However, national travel policies are as follows: