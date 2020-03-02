PTA Releases Military Training Schedule

The Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) has released a training schedule for the month of March.

Training at PTA will be limited to individual weapon qualifications, vehicle gunnery and mortar live fire for active-duty units and Hawai‘i Army National Guard and Reserve units.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The following convoys are scheduled for March 2020:

March 15, PTA to Kawaihae 8 a.m. to noon

March 16, PTA to Kawaihae 8 a.m. to noon

To Be Announced Kawaihae to PTA (PTA Public Affairs will advise once details are final)

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 23, 2020, is PTA’s annual open house event called Experience PTA Day, or EPTA, with live music, military displays, natural and cultural venues and a host of booths and displays.

School groups, Scouts, visitors and Hawai‘i Island residents are invited. For more information, call 808-969-2411.