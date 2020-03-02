PMG Acquires Paradise TV Network

Pacific Media Group is moving into television.

PMG has acquired the Paradise Television Network in a transaction that took effect on March 1, 2020, the company announced Monday.

The Paradise Television Network has two television channels: The Maui Visitor Channel (Channel 130), which serves Maui County, and Scenic Hawaiʻi, which is a statewide HD channel (Channel 1001).

“The Paradise Television Network set the standard for ‘visitor’ programming and content channels around the world,” said Pacific Media Group, Inc. President and CEO Chuck Bergson. “We are honored to have the opportunity to take these channels to new heights.”

He said the network adds to PMG’s multimedia platform offerings, which include 20 radio stations PMGHawaii.com, MauiNow.com, BigIslandNow.com, HawaiiAirportAdvertising.com and multiple website, app and digital radio products.

“We would like to thank our Paradise Television ʻohana for the many years of support, and community shared with our family,” Tammy Kartes, Executive Director of Paradise Television Network and Vice President of Jaimie Inc. said. “Jim (Kartes) would be pleased that Chuck and his team at Pacific Media Group will be continuing his legacy of sharing the culture and beauty of Hawaiʻi that he loved so much.”

“We believe this visitor channel television network and video production studio is an integral part of our master plan for providing all Hawaiʻi visitors accurate and useful information that will improve their vacation,” said Jack Dugan, Chief Operating Officer for Pacific Media Group.

Dugan, who also serves as PMG’s Director of Digital Products, noted that as new programming is developed for these channels, “there will be a focus on providing great vacation insights as well as understanding and respecting Hawaiian culture and the importance of sustainable tourism.”

“These TV channels and video production studio will complement our robust network of web and social media properties, improving our ability to distribute compelling video content across multiple platforms,” Dugan said.