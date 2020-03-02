March 02, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued March 02 at 3:29AM HST until March 03 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.