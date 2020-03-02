March 02, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
March 2, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 2, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Head high NE medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ESE winds 20-25mph.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ENE medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

