March 02, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 02, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 2, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 2, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Head high NE medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ESE winds 20-25mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE medium period swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ENE medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com