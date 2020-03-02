March 02, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Head high NE medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ESE winds 20-25mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ENE medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.