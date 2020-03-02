Kona ‘Coffee With a Cop’ Scheduled in March

Interested in having a cup of joe with the boys in blue?

The Kona Community Policing “Coffee with a Cop” event takes place on Friday, March 6 at the Holualoa Resource Center (the old library) from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Coffee with a Cop” encourages community members to get to know their police officers over a cup of coffee. This casual event has no agenda, and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.

Stop by and get to know your district and Community Police officers over a cup of coffee and discuss topics of mutual interest and concern.

If you have any questions regarding “Coffee with a Cop,” contact Kona Community Policing at 808-326-4646 ext. 259, 258 or 257.