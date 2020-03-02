High Surf Advisory Extended for Big Island

Monday, March 2, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY

What: Surf 10 to 14 feet Monday, lowering to 8 to 12 feet Monday evening, then subsiding to 7 to 10 feet Tuesday.

Affected Areas: East-facing shores of the Big Island.

Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY

What: East winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet.

Affected Areas: Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Southeast Waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.