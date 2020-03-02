Coronavirus Update: 90 Self-Monitoring as of Sunday

There remain no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i as of Monday morning, according to the state Department of Health.

DOH has issued no health advisories for the state as of this time. The following is a table provided by DOH on Sunday. Numbers released later in the day Monday could reflect a change, as the number of people self-monitoring is fluid.

COVID-19 Summary of Numbers as of March 1, 2020

(updated as new information becomes available)

Number of Confirmed Case(s) 0 Number of Persons Under Investigation (current, testing pending) 0 Number of Persons Under Investigation (closed, testing negative) 1 Number of Persons Under Quarantine 0 Number of Persons Self-Monitoring with DOH supervision 90

Of the 90 individuals who are self-monitoring with public health supervision, 82 are on O‘ahu, five are on Hawai‘i Island, one is on Maui and two are on Kaua‘i.

Confirmed: Meets CDC criteria and positive test result received from a certified laboratory.

Person Under Investigation (PUI): Meets CDC criteria for investigation and testing pending.

Quarantine: Individuals are required to remain in a designated location and separated from others. They are actively monitored by Department of Health staff. Quarantine is enforceable by law.

Monitoring: Individuals voluntarily remain at home and refrain from work, school, gathering places, and public transit. They communicate daily with Department of

The following National travel policies are in effect:

The Department of State continues to monitor the situation around the world and has currently issued “Do Not Travel” advisories for China and Iran and “Reconsider Travel” advisories for South Korea, Italy, and Mongolia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend you not travel to China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.

For your information, as the coronavirus conditions change rapidly, you should verify Department of State and CDC travel advisories for where you are going before finalizing your travel plans.

The County of Hawai‘i declared a state of emergency on Feb. 28, 2020. The purpose of the declaration is to increase countywide programs of prevention and education and to access funding via grants and federal aid, should it become available, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

As a reminder:

Good hygiene practices are the best prevention measures for coronavirus.

Remember to practice cough and sneeze etiquette by maintaining distance and covering coughs and sneezes.

Washing your hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water is also a good practice to follow.

Additionally, the public’s help is needed to prevent rumors about Coronavirus. Make sure your information is up-to-date and comes from a credible source.

For more information regarding Coronavirus visit the Department of Health website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. You may also call the Department of Health at 808-974-6001 or after-hours at 211.