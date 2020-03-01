March 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued March 01 at 3:49AM HST until March 02 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 68. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers. High near 79. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Very windy, with a northeast wind 33 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 72. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers. High near 72. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 66. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers. High near 77. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.