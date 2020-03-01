March 01, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 01, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 1, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 1, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Head high NE wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Light sideshore texture for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee high NNE medium period swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell for the morning. The surf builds from the ENE into the stomach to shoulder high range for the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
