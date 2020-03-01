Flood Advisory in Effect for Big Island

Sunday, March 1, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND

At 1:52 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain near Honoka‘a. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Hawi, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Kamuela, Honoka‘a, Orchidland Estates, O‘okala, Hawaiian Paradise Park and Pāhoa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.