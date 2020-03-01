Fire Torches Hilo Home

A private residence on South Wilder Road in Hilo’s Kaumana District is almost a total loss after a fire tore through the home early Sunday morning.

Firefighters from the Central and Haihai stations responded to a 1:42 a.m. call of a blaze at a single-story dwelling with heavy fire extension toward the rear, according to a report from the Hawai‘i Fire Department.

Responders eventually determined the fire had done substantial damage to the roof, turning their resources toward preventing a roof collapse. The fire was extinguished at 3:59 a.m., after which the currently ongoing investigation into the source of the flames began.

No foul play is expected, and HFD reported no injuries. The department estimates the total damage to the home at $302,175.