Big Island Under Four Weather Advisories

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY FOR BIG ISLAND WATERS

What: Surf will be 8 to 12 feet.

Affected Areas: East facing shores of the Big Island.

Impacts, Moderate: Strong breaking waves and currents will make entering the water dangerous. Several days with these conditions will likely lead to significant beach erosion in some areas.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY

What: Northeast to east winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph with stronger gusts possible in showers.

Affected Areas: All areas of the Big Island.

Impacts: Winds this strong are capable of causing localized power outages, downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as breaking tree branches.

Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution. Secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose objects that can easily be blown around by strong wind gusts.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

What: Freezing rain expected. Some snow expected on the Big Island summits. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

Affected Areas: Big Island Summits.

Impacts: Travel could be very difficult, leading to road closures. Summit roadways will likely become dangerously slippery due to patches of ice mixed with areas of snow, with reduced visibility at times.

A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Postpone travel plans to the summits until weather conditions improve, as warmer and drier conditions are expected by Monday.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY

What: Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts to 45 knots, especially in and around heavy showers and storms quickly moving through. Seas 10 to 15 feet windward waters, 6 to 10 feet leeward waters.

Affected Areas: All Hawaiian coastal waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.