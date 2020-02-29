HVNP to Conduct Flight Operations in March

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces the following upcoming flight plans for March 2020:

March 6, between 7-11 a.m., for invasive fountain grass survey and control along the coast from the Kaʻū- Kīlauea boundary to Keauhou trail, up to 2,500 ft. elevation.

March 11, between 8 a.m. and noon, for moving trail material from the base of Byron’s Ledge trail to Research Road from 3,500 ft. to 3,800 ft. elevation.

March 19, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., for invasive banaka poka surveys and control on Mauna Loa from 5,000 ft. to 6,000 ft. elevation.

March 24, between 6:30-8:30 a.m., for ungulate surveys and control work in Kahuku Unit, between 3,400 and 6,000 ft. elevation.

March 31, between 8 a.m and noon, for invasive Guinea grass survey and control along Keauhou trail, from the coast to 2,000 ft. elevation.

March 31, between 7-9 a.m., for petrel monitoring on Mauna Loa from Kīlauea to 9,000 ft. elevation.

In addition, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.