February 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued February 29 at 3:42AM HST until March 02 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 56. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. North northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.