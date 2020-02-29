February 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 29, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 29, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 29, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Waimea
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 56. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Puna
Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. North northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
