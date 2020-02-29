Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month kicks off with Day at Capitol

Nearly 500 individuals with developmental disabilities, their family members, service providers and advocates from all islands will convene at the Hawai‘i State Capitol to celebrate their abilities during the 20th annual Day at the Capitol on March 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will highlight national Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March.

The all-day event will include a proclamation signing by Gov. David Ige in the Governor’s Ceremonial Room. Gov. Ige will proclaim March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Hawai‘i, urging the public to recognize the abilities and contributions of people with developmental disabilities, actively engage with them, and encourage them in their endeavors. Participants from communities across the state will attend the proclamation signing.

Participants will have the opportunity to discuss developmental disabilities-related issues and concerns with legislators from their home districts, be recognized during House and Senate floor sessions, attend public hearings, and network with other stakeholders.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month provides a platform to recognize and celebrate the benefits that these unique individuals bring to our community,” said Daintry Bartoldus, executive administrator of the Hawai‘i State Council on Developmental Disabilities. “The most effective way to promote positive change within our community is through awareness, education and integration of those with developmental disabilities.”

The event is a collaborative venture coordinated by the Hawai‘i State Council on Developmental Disabilities in partnership with the Disability & Communication Access Board, the Hawaii Self-Advocacy Advisory Council, Hawaii Waiver Providers Association, Hilopa‘a Family to Family Health Inc., Assistive Technology Resources Center, UH-Center on Disability Studies, Community Engagement Branch/Community Children’s Councils, Hawaii Disability Rights Center, HawaiiKidsCAN, Hawaii Autism Foundation, Maternal Child Health Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, and Special Parent Information Network.