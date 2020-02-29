Big Island Lane Closures: Feb. 29-March 6

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced a list of lane closures for the week of Feb. 29-March 6. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

KA‘Ū

The Ninole and Hilea Stream Bridges on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach (Ninole Loop Rd.) are closed for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through the adjacent temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

NORTH KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 18 and 20, Elevation Sign 2500 FT/762 M to Pu‘u Lani Drive, on Monday, March 2, through Friday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 31 and 32, Hualalai Road to Pu‘ukala Road, on Monday, March 2, through Friday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

WAIMEA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 8 and 14, Kamakoa Bridge to District of Kona sign, on Monday, March 2, through Friday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HONOMU

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 10 and 13, Waia‘ama Bridge to Honomu Road, on Monday, March 2, through Friday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PA‘AUILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, East Pa‘auilo Bridge to Kalopa Bridge, on Monday, March 2, through Friday, March 6, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 37, Antone De Luz Road to Kalopa Road, on Monday, March 2, through Friday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

24-hour closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 38, Kaumoali Bridge, for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be directed with the use of temporary traffic signals.

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Kohala Mountain Road/Hawī Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 19 and 21, Ka‘auhuhu Homestead Road to Ka‘auhuhu Road on Monday, March 2, through Friday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road/Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Halaula-Maulili Road, on Monday, March 2, through Friday, March 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of waterlines. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).