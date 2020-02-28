Winter Storm Watch for Big Island Summits

2:36 PM HST Friday, Feb. 28 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

WINTER STORM WATCH FOR BIG ISLAND AND HALEAKALA SUMMITS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

A cold core low-sliding westward over the islands will bring cold temperatures on the highest elevations of the Big Island and Maui above 9,000 feet. Freezing rain and snow are possible.

WHAT: Snow and freezing rain possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

WHERE: Haleakala Summit and Big Island Summits.

WHEN: From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, and ice will make roads treacherous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow or ice accumulations that may impact the summits. Anyone planning travel to the summits, including hikers and campers, should monitor the latest forecasts and consider postponing their trip until improved weather returns.