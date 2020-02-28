Senate Passes $10 Million Coronavirus Package

The Hawai‘i State government is seeking more than $10 million to fight COVID-19.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means Thursday advanced a bill to provide Governor David Ige’s request for an emergency appropriation of $10,568,750 to the Hawai‘i Departments of Health and Defense for prevention and mitigation of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

SB75 was amended to contain the governor’s full funding request. The bill is expected to move to the full Senate for third reading on Tuesday, March 3.

The bill provides the Department of Health $6.6M, the Department of Transportation $2,788,750 and Department of Defense $1,180,000.

SPONSORED VIDEO

More information on COVID-19

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is advising people to take steps now to prepare should the risk of community spread increase.

Prepare a family plan should there be a COVID-19 outbreak in Hawaiʻi. If you have a large family in one home, consider what measures you can take to prevent the spread of illness.

Prepare a kit similar to those used during hurricane seasons. These should include a 14-day supply of food, water and other necessities. For more information, visit this site: https://health.hawaii.gov/prepare/protect-your-family/prepare-an-emergency-kit/

Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication. The DOH recommends a three-month supply.

Don’t forget supplies for your pets.

Everyone can help prevent the spread of respiratory illness with these everyday actions: