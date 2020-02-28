Police Seek Public’s Help in locating Missing Teenaged Girl

By Big Island Now
February 28, 2020, 8:16 AM HST (Updated February 28, 2020, 8:16 AM)
Destiny Espinueva

Authorities seek the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl, who has been reported missing.

Destiny Espinueva was last seen in the Pāhoa area on Feb. 22. She is approximately 5-feet-6-inches, 115 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

Hawai‘i Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer David Poohina at the Pāhoa Police Station at 808-965-2716 or the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

