Mayor Issues Emergency Proclamation as Proactive Measure Against COVID-19

Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday to increase preparedness for the possible arrival of coronavirus in the state.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus, also known as COVID-19. The proclamation is a proactive measure

in prevention of the virus coming to the Big Island and to limit its impact if it does come here.

Aside from heightening preparedness, the proclamation allows for greater mobilization of county resources, positions the county for reimbursement should state or federal monies become available, allows for coordination with federal, state and non-governmental organization partners and allows for reassignment of County personnel if necessary.

“While recognizing that the County of Hawai‘i and the State of Hawai‘i have no reported COVID-19 cases, the County of Hawai‘i will be increasing promotion of precautionary measures and education as recommended by the CDC and State of Hawai‘i Department of Health by increasing County-wide programs” of prevention and education, the proclamation states.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kim said the county is actively promoting measures to protect people from the virus and to prevent its spread, as recommended by the CDC. The measures include frequent washing of hands, healthy cough etiquette, and avoidance of touching of eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC also recommends getting the seasonal flu shot, to help reduce the number of seasonal flu cases.

“Our goal is to stop the virus, and if it does come here, to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Kim said.

The mayor added that the county is working closely with the Governor’s Office and the State Department of Health to achieve this goal.