February 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 78. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Low around 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Frequent showers. High near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Low around 49. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Frequent showers. High near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Low around 63. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.