February 28, 2020 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Waist to chest high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with W winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with NNW winds less than 5mph.

North West

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with N winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.