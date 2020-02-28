February 28, 2020 Surf Forecast

February 28, 2020 Surf ForecastFebruary 28, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 28, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Waist to chest high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with W winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with NNW winds less than 5mph.
North West
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
South East
Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with N winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
