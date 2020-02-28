One Dead After 3-Car Crash in South Kohala

A 48-year-old man is dead after a three-car crash on Waikoloa Road, Friday evening.

A portion of Waikoloa Road between Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway and Paniolo Avenue is closed as authorities investigate the collision. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Assistant Chief Robert Wagner said late Friday that other injuries were reported, but it appears everyone else involved will be OK.

Wagner said preliminary investigations show the 48-year-old was traveling up Waikoloa Road and reportedly went left of the center line and collided into two other vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

HPD put out a text alert at 7:30 p.m. indicating a road closure due to the crash. At 10:24 p.m., HPD announced the road had reopened.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.