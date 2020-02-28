One Dead After 3-Car Crash in South Kohala

By Tiffany DeMasters
February 28, 2020, 8:12 PM HST (Updated February 28, 2020, 10:49 PM)
×

A 48-year-old man is dead after a three-car crash on Waikoloa Road, Friday evening.

A portion of Waikoloa Road between Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway and Paniolo Avenue is closed as authorities investigate the collision. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Assistant Chief Robert Wagner said late Friday that other injuries were reported, but it appears everyone else involved will be OK.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Wagner said preliminary investigations show the 48-year-old was traveling up Waikoloa Road and reportedly went left of the center line and collided into two other vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

HPD put out a text alert at 7:30 p.m. indicating a road closure due to the crash. At 10:24 p.m., HPD announced the road had reopened.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 3 )
View Comments