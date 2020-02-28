‘Coffee With a Cop’ Coming Up in Kona

West Hawai‘i residents are invited to chat with a community policing officer next month during “Coffee with a Cop.”

The “Kona Community Policing Coffee with a Cop” event takes place every second Wednesday of each month at the Kailua-Kona Library, located at 75-138 Hualalai Road, from 9-11 a.m.

“Coffee with a Cop” encourages community members to get to know their police officers over a cup of coffee. This casual event has no agenda, and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.

Any questions regarding “Coffee with a Cop,” may contact Kona Community Policing at 808-326-4646 ext. 259, 258 or 257.