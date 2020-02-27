Small Craft AdvisoryFebruary 27, 2020, 12:43 PM HST (Updated February 27, 2020, 12:43 PM)
‹
›×
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY
What: Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, strongest in the channels. Seas 8 to 13 feet, rising to 10 to 15 feet Sunday.
Affected Areas: All Hawaiian coastal waters.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.