Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

What: Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, strongest in the channels. Seas 8 to 13 feet, rising to 10 to 15 feet Sunday.

Affected Areas: All Hawaiian coastal waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.