Hawaiian Electric to Conduct Aerial Inspections of Transmission Lines

Hawaiian Electric will be conducting quarterly aerial inspections of its overhead transmission lines during the first week of March.

The islandwide inspections are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day from March 2-5. The inspections are meant to improve system reliability.

Exact times and routes will depend on weather conditions. Inspections will be conducted in a Manuiwa Airways helicopter and require the aircraft to fly low and slow, which may cause some noise disturbances.

If there are any questions or concerns, call 808-969-6666.