County Schedules Disposal Events for Household Hazardous Waste

Hawai‘i County will hold two household hazardous waste collection events in Waimea and Pāhoa next month.

The County of Hawai‘i’s Department of Environmental Management holds these regular collection events, at no charge to the public, so households can dispose of acceptable household hazardous waste in a manner that protects both the public health and environment.

The first collection day will be March 7 at the Waimea Recycling and Transfer Station and again on March 8 at the Pāhoa Recycling and Transfer Station. Items will be collected from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Items accepted for disposal include automotive fluids, used batteries, fluorescent lights, and pesticides. A complete list of acceptable or unacceptable household hazardous waste can be found at at http://www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycle/ household-hazardous-waste/.

SPONSORED VIDEO

These events are for household-generated and self-hauled waste only. Business, government agency, non-profit agency, or farm wastes are prohibited by law. No latex paint, no electronic waste and no tires will be accepted.

The next scheduled collection events will be in Hilo and Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe) in August 2020.

For any questions regarding these Household Hazardous Waste collection events, contact Chris Chin-Chance, Recycling Specialist with the Department of Environmental Management, at 808-961-8554, or email [email protected]