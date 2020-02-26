Wet, Windy Conditions Expected Through Weekend

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

VERY WINDY AND WET CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED FROM FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY ACROSS THE BIG ISLAND

Winds are expected to increase by Friday morning as a strong high-pressure system builds in the north of the Hawaiian Islands.

Very windy conditions are forecast along with numerous showers through Sunday. Weather impacts with this event may include localized flooding, wind damage and occasional power outages.

Pay attention to later forecasts for updated information. Listen for any watches, warnings, or advisories that may be needed for this event.