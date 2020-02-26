Small Craft AdvisoryFebruary 26, 2020, 2:14 PM HST (Updated February 26, 2020, 2:14 PM)
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY
What: Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, strongest in the channels. Seas 8 to 13 feet, rising to 12 to 16 feet Sunday.
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.