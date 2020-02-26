Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

What: Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, strongest in the channels. Seas 8 to 13 feet, rising to 12 to 16 feet Sunday.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.