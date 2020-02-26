Senate to Honor UH Men’s Volleyball Team

The nation’s No. 2 men’s volleyball team will be honored by the Hawai‘i State Senate.

Senators will meet the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa 2019 Rainbow Warriors men’s volleyball team, Head Coach Charlie Wade and Assistant Coach Josh Walker during a Senate floor session on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.

The commendation was sponsored by Senator Kaiali‘i Kahele (D-Hilo, Hawai‘i Island), who played on the 1996 Rainbow Warrior volleyball team that advanced to the NCAA national championship and Senator Brian Taniguchi (D- Mānoa, Makiki, Punchbowl, and Papakōlea, O‘ahu), whose district includes UH Mānoa.

“As a former Rainbow Warrior player, I know how hard these coaches and players worked to go undefeated for 25 straight matches and reach the national championship game,” said Senator Kahele. “Their dedication and perseverance led to a truly historic achievement. Coach Charlie Wade, Assistant Coach Josh Walker and the players merit recognition for their achievements.”

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) selected Head Coach Charlie Wade as the 2019 National Coach of the Year, and Assistant Coach Josh Walker as the 2019 National Assistant Coach of the Year.

The 2019 Rainbow Warrior men’s volleyball team won the Big West Conference Championship. They then played in the NCAA Championship Game and finished No. 2 in the nation.

The team earned the AVCA Team Academic Award and won its first 24 matches in straight sets, setting an NCAA record with a 74-set win streak. They held the nation’s No. 1 ranking for the final five weeks of the regular season.

“This team made Mānoa and the entire state of Hawai‘i proud,” said Senator Taniguchi. “They played in the national championship match for only the third time in the program’s history, capping off a stellar 28-win season.”