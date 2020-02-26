Savio Group to Add Hotel Property in Hilo

The Savio Group is adding two new hotel properties in Hawaii, including one on the Big Island.

Pagoda Hilo Bay is a curved mid-rise building in the heart of Hilo at 121 Banyan Drive with ocean views. Amenities at the 145-room property include laundry machines, mini-fridges, microwaves, coffee makers, TVs and an outdoor swimming pool, according to a company press release.

The Pagoda Hilo Bay is minutes to destinations including Liliuokalani Gardens, Rainbow Falls and Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

The Pagoda Waikiki, a garden-style property at 260 Beachwalk Avenue, offers a central location to Waikiki’s shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities, as well as Waikiki Beach and the 71-acre beachfront Fort DeRussy Beach Park.

It offers 60 rooms, including standard, studio, pool view, deluxe balcony, and one-bedroom suites. Amenities include WiFi, mini-fridges, microwaves, TVs, and an outdoor swimming pool.

“These intimate hotels offer guests the convenience and unbeatable location of larger resorts, with added value for guests,” said Peter Savio, the president and CEO of the Savio Group.