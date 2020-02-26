Police Renew Request for Help in Finding Pāhoa Man

Authorities are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a Pāhoa man who was reported missing.

Sundown Johann Franklin Scrigna, 37, was reportedly last seen at his Leilani Street residence sometime in April 2016 and has not been seen or heard from since.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Scrigna is described as being 6-feet-2-inches, about 160 pounds, slim build, fair complexion, short brown hair, and brown eyes. He has a red and yellow circular mandala type tattoo with a Namaste symbol in the center on his upper left arm.

Hawaii Police ask that anyone who may have any information about the whereabouts of Scrigna to call Detective Blaine Morishita at 808-961-2385 or email [email protected]