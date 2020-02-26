Fitzgerald to Announce Mayoral Candidacy Saturday

Bob Fitzgerald, a candidate for Mayor of Hawai‘i County, will make announce officially his intention to run over the weekend.

The announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 29, behind the baseball field at Old Kona Airport Park after the Kona Gold Kupuna softball game.

“I want to promise our island will be a better place … when the next leap year day comes with my leadership,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald served as the director of Parks and Recreation under former mayor, Billy Kenoi. He’s also spent many years of his life as a football coach. More information about the candidate can be found on his website.