February 26, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued February 26 at 4:07AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind around 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 34 mph decreasing to 22 to 27 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 32 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.