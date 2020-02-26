Blood Bank Hawai‘i Calls for Donors in Upcoming Big Island Drives

The Blood Bank of Hawai‘i is returning to the Big Island in March and has several blood drives planned around the island.

The first drive is on March 4 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Waimea from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be five more drives after that in Kealakekua, Kona, Hilo and at Kamehameha Schools Hawaii in Kea‘au.

“One in seven people entering the hospital in Hawai‘i will need blood, but only 2% actually donate,” Blood Bank of Hawai‘i officials stated.

Officials say 200 blood donations are needed every day in Hawai‘i to maintain an adequate blood supply and fulfill the state’s needs. Because each pint of whole blood is separated into three components – platelets, plasma, and red blood cells – one donation can help the lives of up to three people.

SPONSORED VIDEO

To make an appointment or for more information, call Blood Bank of Hawai‘i at 808-848-4770 or visit Bloodbanktough.org.

Requirements to be a blood donor are:

• Be in good health

• Be 18 years of age or older (16 to 17-year-old donors with signed Blood Bank of Hawai‘i parent/legal guardian consent)

• Weigh 110 pounds or more (Additional height/weight requirements apply for female donors 16-18 years old)

• Bring photo ID with date of birth