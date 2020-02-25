Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY

What: East to northeast winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 12 feet.

Affected Areas: Big Island Windward Waters.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.