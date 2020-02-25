PTA Aerial Training, Convoys Planned This Week

Aviation training is underway at Pōhakuloa Training Area through Friday.

According to PTA officials, aerial helicopter gunnery and close air support training began today at 1 p.m. The training will continue every day till Friday at 1-3 p.m. and 8-10 p.m.

Several new convoys are also planned from Kawaihae to PTA for Feb. 27 between 8 a.m. and noon. The convoys will consist of approximately 10 vehicles each and convoy leaders are advised to conduct pull-over drills to avoid delaying residents and causing traffic backups.

Call Mike Donnelly at 808-969-2411 with any questions or issues.