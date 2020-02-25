National Park Hosts Program on Ka Wa’a Kaulua

Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park will host an evening program in the park’s amphitheater on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 7 PM. This is a free event.

From ancient times continuing through the modern era, the wa’a kaulua has had a central role in the life of the people of Hawai’i. Gods and Goddesses, people, animals and plants all arrived in the Hawaiian Islands aboard these vessels.

In the following centuries, family ties, exchanges both cultural and material, romance, diplomacy and warfare all were carried upon nā kai ‘ewalu — the eight seas — aboard these sleek and able craft. In more recent times, they buoyed up the Hawaiian cultural renaissance and enabled it to sail briskly toward a better future.

Kapena Kiko Johnston-Kitazawa, a fourth generation Hawaiian canoe builder, canoe captain and cultural educator will take you for a sail in story and images “aboard” Ka Wa’a Kaulua.

For more information, contact Keola Awong (808) 328-2326 Ext. 1212, check out the website,

or follow us on Facebook.