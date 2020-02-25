Major Crashes, Fatalities Up in 2020

The Hawaiʻi Police Department arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Feb. 17, 2020, through Feb. 23, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 169 DUI arrests compared with 175 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3.4%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 2 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 6 50 Puna 4 29 Ka’u 0 3 Kona 9 72 South Kohala 1 11 North Kohala 1 2 Island Total 22 169

There have been 155 major accidents so far this year compared with 142 during the same period last year, an increase of 9.2%.

To date, there have been five fatal crashes resulting in five fatalities compared with two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 150% for fatal crashes and 150% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.