Major Crashes, Fatalities Up in 2020

By Big Island Now
February 25, 2020, 12:13 PM HST (Updated February 25, 2020, 12:13 PM)
×

The Hawaiʻi Police Department arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Feb. 17, 2020, through Feb. 23, 2020. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 169 DUI arrests compared with 175 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3.4%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua12
North Hilo00
South Hilo650
Puna429
Ka’u03
Kona972
South Kohala111
North Kohala12
Island Total22169
SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 155 major accidents so far this year compared with 142 during the same period last year, an increase of 9.2%.

To date, there have been five fatal crashes resulting in five fatalities compared with two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 150% for fatal crashes and 150% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments