Kohala Hospital to Upgrade

Governor David Ige has released State Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funds totaling $175,000 to design a centralized administrative and business office, and private employee dining area at Kohala Hospital.

The additional administrative and business office is an attempt to create a more comfortable and efficient working environment for Kohala Hospital’s staff, allowing them to better serve patients.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Improving the resources and administration of our district’s health care facilities is one of my top priorities,” said Rep. David Tarnas (North & South Kohala, North Kona). “The health and well-being of our community is of the utmost importance, and the more we can support our health care facilities, the better they are able to support our community.”

“The hospital facility was built in 1962, and since then we’ve had to do many upgrades,” said Gino Amar, administrator of Kohala Hospital. “We are continuing to upgrade Kohala Hospital to keep up with healthcare flows and technology.”